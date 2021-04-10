Man, 30s, killed in Galway crash

A man in his 30s has died following a crash in Co Galway.
The single-car collision happened on a minor road near Carraroe just after 3:45 this morning.
Another man in his 30s who was a passenger is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Galway University Hospital.
The road is currently closed with local diversions in place and Garda investigators will examine the crash site this morning.
Any witnesses are being asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on (091) 514 720 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.