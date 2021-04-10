Man, 30s, killed in Galway crash

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place and Garda investigators will examine the crash site this morning.
Man, 30s, killed in Galway crash

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place and Garda investigators will examine the crash site this morning. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 08:40
Greg Murphy

A man in his 30s has died following a crash in Co Galway.

The single-car collision happened on a minor road near Carraroe just after 3:45 this morning.

Another man in his 30s who was a passenger is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Galway University Hospital.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place and Garda investigators will examine the crash site this morning.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on (091) 514 720 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Northern Ireland unrest Two men charged over west Belfast riots to appear in court
Gardaí seek public's assistance to locate teenager missing from Meath Gardaí seek public's assistance to locate teenager missing from Meath
Coronavirus - Fri Mar 26, 2021 France, Italy, US, and Canada among 16 countries to be added to hotel quarantine list
Northern Ireland unrest

Police attacked and car set on fire as pockets of violence flare up again

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices