Two men charged over west Belfast riots to appear in court

Two men aged 24 and 32 have been charged in connection with the rioting in Northern Ireland
PSNI officers with riot shields line the Springfield Road. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 21:00
James Ward, PA

Two men have been charged in connection with the rioting that took place in Northern Ireland this week.

Detectives investigating disorder in the Lanark Way area of west Belfast on April 8 have charged a 24-year-old man and a 32-year-old man with riot.

The 32-year-old was also charged with possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

