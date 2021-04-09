Debenhams workers reconsider enhanced €3m upskilling fund

A €3m upskilling fund is being reconsidered by former Debenhams workers after it was reportedly enhanced and extended to provide additional support.

The fund had been rejected by 91% of Mandate workers who took part in a ballot in January.

But additional benefits are reportedly being added to the fund to include counselling sessions, accommodation and childcare costs linked to education, and planning for retirement.

Solas and the Department of Further and Higher Education have been involved in discussions about the fund.

Carol Ann Bridgeman, Mandate shop steward for the shuttered Mahon Point store in Cork, said that while the fund would be of great help to some, it would not benefit everyone equally.

It is a very good offer but it's not of equal benefit to everyone and that feels wrong.

“Personally, I would benefit because I’m studying at the moment but it would not be of as much use to older workers nearing retirement or much younger workers.

“We had a meeting with Solas last night, everything was explained really well. There’s a new ‘personal wellbeing’ aspect which would cover counselling or stress relief which could benefit a lot of people, particularly with the pandemic.

"But Willie O’Dea has asked for the fund to be turned into cash and this would be much better. The Government could do that if they wanted to, they make the law."

Valerie Conlon, former Debenhams Mandate shop steward for the Patrick St store in Cork, said that meetings between the stores and Solas were ongoing and a new ballot on the improved offer may be issued in the coming weeks.

Deirdre Mangan, Tralee, Co Kerry, and a Tralee ex-Debenhams worker keeps an eye on the Debenhams entrance located at Manor Shopping Centre, Tralee. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Friday marked the one year anniversary since some 1,000 people lost their jobs with Debenhams Ireland and the company went into liquidation. The workers' subsequent protest made history as the longest industrial dispute in Ireland.

Both women said that their greatest hope for their year-long struggle is to see new legislation introduced to better protect the workers of the future.

Inspired by the Debenhams workers struggle, Solidarity TD Mick Barry is to move a bill which aims to improve the position of workers in liquidation situations when the Dáil reconvenes.

The Companies (Protection of Employees Rights in Liquidations) Bill 2021 seeks to add an article to the Company's Act which would prioritise payment to workers in a liquidation situation.

The bill also aims to make unpaid collective redundancy payments into a debt in a liquidation situation.

Brian Forbes, Mandate national coordinator, said the union was extremely disappointed the ex-Debenhams workers have been forced to strike for so long. “These workers should not have had to go on strike for a single day. They had an agreement, their employer was allowed walk away from that agreement, which was wrong, but the liquidator and the Government had an obligation to step in, and they didn’t.”

“I want to applaud the workers for their tenacity and for their commitment to the principle of justice. Since they began this strike, they’ve been clear that not only are they doing this for themselves, they are doing it so that no other worker has to go through the same trauma they had to endure.

“This dispute will leave a historical legacy. It shows that you have to struggle to achieve any meaningful change in this country.”

Mr Forbes said that the trade union movement is calling on the Government to immediately implement the recommendations of the Duffy/Cahill report which was published in March 2016 to better support workers.