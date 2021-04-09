Taoiseach leads Irish tributes to Britain's Prince Philip

President Michael D Higgins also expressed his “great sadness” at the duke’s death.
Taoiseach leads Irish tributes to Britain's Prince Philip

The Queen and Prince Philip admire a pint of Guinness at the Guinness Storehouse during the second day of her State Visit to Ireland (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 14:19
Cate McCurry, PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led tributes to Prince Philip.

Philip died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The Taoiseach was among a number of politicians to express their condolences after his death.

Mr Martin said: “Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “I want to express sincere condolences to all British people on the sad passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“Our thoughts and solidarity are with you on a very sad day for the United Kingdom.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip.

“Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss.”

President Michael D Higgins also expressed his “great sadness” at the duke’s death.

“On behalf of the people of Ireland, I wish to convey my condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her children, her extended family and the people of the United Kingdom,” he said.

He added: “For over 60 years, and as husband to Britain’s longest serving monarch, Prince Philip served the British people with an unfailing commitment and devotion to duty.

“In the course of his long service he frequently brought an air of informality to otherwise formal occasions.

“His distinctive presence and unique sense of humour put participants at ease and always engaged those who encountered him.

“Prince Philip was a steadfast support to Queen Elizabeth II.

“He accompanied the Queen on her many visits to Northern Ireland and also on her historic State Visit to Ireland in 2011.

“I recall with a special appreciation how welcome he made Sabina and I feel in 2014, when I was making the first State Visit by an Irish Head of State to the United Kingdom in 2014.

“My hope is that these visits in 2011 and 2014, which he shared, will continue to be symbols of what we share as neighbours in friendship, peace and a sustainable future.”

He added the Irish saying “Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis”, meaning may his holy soul be on the right side of God.

Read More

Tributes paid as Britain's Prince Philip dies aged 99

More in this section

CC COVID TESTING CENTRE Percentage of asymptomatic cases identified in weekly Covid figures doubled since January-CSO
Teachers' unions seek 'urgent meeting' with department over vaccine rollout Teachers' unions seek 'urgent meeting' with department over vaccine rollout
Coronavirus €10 flights will be a thing of the past in climate fight, Eamon Ryan warns
philipireland#royal familyplace: republic of irelandplace: uk
Kirstie McGrath4

Trial of Dublin women accused of refusing to quarantine is delayed

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices