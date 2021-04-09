€10 flights will be a thing of the past in climate fight, Eamon Ryan warns

Low-cost flights to sun holiday destinations are set become a thing of the past, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has warned.

In order to meet climate change targets, the transport minister has said we will need to change the way we travel and suggested that €10 flights will end.

Mr Ryan said in order to halve emissions in transport, people will also need to travel less.

Asked if people will still be able to buy special low-cost flights, he said: "No, they won't be going for €10, I don't expect that, but people will still be flying."

Phasing out bargain flights

Mr Ryan added that the European Council is already looking at phasing out bargain flights from low-cost airlines.

We had a transport meeting last week and one of the items on the agenda was consideration down into the future whether we should regulate so that the really low-cost, the sort of flights for €10, aren't the norm.

"That will come from the European level rather than national level because it requires international cooperation," he said.

However, Mr Ryan said some positive can come out of Covid and he urged people to continue to change their behaviour in a way that reduces carbon emissions.

"I think what we can do is to come out of this Covid crisis, for all the hardship and difficulties it has brought, but bring some of the benefits in remote working."

He said a new town-centre approach, which would bring housing closer to urban centres to allow residents walk to schools, pubs and churches, would improve the quality of life in communities.

Hotel quarantining system

Mr Ryan also defended the current hotel quarantining system by claiming the Government was following health advice. He added he favours the addition of countries such as France and German to the mandatory quarantine list.

"The Government next week is to to meet to consider the advice of the health authorities, who are saying we should be looking at countries like France and Germany, and including them on a quarantine list now because of the very high incidence and the concern about variants in those countries," he told RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne show.