State has failed to address needs of Travellers, President Higgins says

President Michael D Higgins has marked International Traveller and Roma Day 2021 by highlighting the State’s failure to address the needs of the Traveller community, and urging travellers to take the Covid-19 vaccination when it is offered to them.

In a video message, President Higgins said the State has failed to address the needs of the Travelling community for “so long” and this failure has been noted internationally.

“The bitter fruits of a failure of State policy are manifold, where it existed," he said.

"Submission to narrow, exclusionary, property-based, and most unrepublican populist sentiments, in far too many local authorities, stand as indictments on Irish society past and present.”

President Michael D. Higgins has issued a special message, on the eve of International Traveller and Roma Day 2021.



Read, or listen to, the President's message here: https://t.co/ATCqnhLwfi pic.twitter.com/bjzk903BuM — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 7, 2021

The racism and neglect experienced by Roma and Travellers is an issue which remains with us today, he said, in spite of the many advances for both communities over the past decades.

"The failure to achieve a full participation, while respecting the features of a recognised ethnic group, should concern us all. It has had results in every area of contemporary Irish society."

Covid-19 Impact

Mr Higgins also addressed Covid-19 and its impact on the Traveller community in his speech.

“Following years of marginalisation and poor living conditions, Travellers continue to experience higher levels of chronic disease such as asthma, stroke, heart disease and respiratory disease, making them in our present conditions so much more vulnerable to Covid-19.”

“Overcrowding in housing remains prevalent, even amongst settled Travellers.

"Approximately 3,000 Travellers live in unofficial sites or on the side of the road without access - in 2021 - to running water, electricity and toilets."

"This makes current advice as to self-isolation and handwashing so much more difficult.”

President Higgins noted "we have not all suffered Covid-19 equally,” and Roma and Travellers have been more harshly impacted.

He called on all Travellers and members of the Roma community to ensure they avail of the Covid vaccination as it is offered to them.

“The emergence of safe, effective and affordable vaccines provides vital hope of overcoming Covid-19.

Read More Site survey of Traveller facilities in Galway finds human rights violations

"The pandemic has reminded us all of the extent to which our lives on this, our shared planet, are intertwined, having illustrated how we need to work together to face global challenges that threaten our very existence.”

Recognition of Traveller ethnicity

The 2017 recognition of Traveller ethnicity was “excellent” and something that “we had been working for so long to achieve,” he said.

“It acknowledges the discrimination that has been experienced by Travellers by members of a society willing to view them as a group living on the margins of the settled community,” he said, “rather than a distinct ethnic group that has existed in Ireland since long before the years of the Great Irish Famine.”

On International Traveller and Roma Day, we should celebrate the unique culture of both communities, and the role that culture has played in the shared memory of a nation, he said.

“As we honour and mark the Travelling Community’s journey, let us resolve that this journey in the future will be one with differences respected, but that it will also be a shared journey, for all Irish citizens, during which we will ensure that none are excluded, denied a voice in society, or rightful access to vital services, or ever be exposed to any unfair or ill-informed prejudice or discrimination, which we all have a duty to recognise, confront and seek to eliminate, as it reduces us all.”