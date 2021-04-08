400 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths as Ireland surpasses 1m vaccine milestone

There have been seven further Covid-19 related deaths confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Of the deaths reported today two occurred in April, another two occurred in March, and three happened in February. The number of deaths related to coronavirus now stands at 4,737.

Another 400 cases of the coronavirus were also confirmed this evening. There is now a total of 239,723 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

205 are men

193 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

Almost half of the cases reported today are from Dublin with 162 cases. This is followed by Kildare with 61, Cork with 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, and 17 in Donegal. The remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 226 people have been hospitalised with the virus, of which 55 are in intensice care. There have been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, Nphet report.

940,883 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, as of April 5. Of those, 667,182 people have received their first dose and 273,701 people have received their second jab.

'Future is brighter' as 1m vaccines administered in Ireland

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid confirmed that as of this afternoon, 1m Covid-19 doses in Ireland have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Today we'll administer our One Millionth #COVID19 vaccine here in Ireland. We expect almost 19% of the eligible population to have received their dose 1 and almost 8% dose 2. This week we administered 98% of vaccines received within the same week. Future is brighter. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) April 8, 2021

Earlier, Chief Clinical Officer of the Health Service Executive Dr Colm Henry said the 14-day incidence of Covid-19 is down 18% on last week at 150.

Speaking at a briefing this afternoon, Dr Henry said the number of hospital admissions per day is falling and averaging out at 13 per day, which "offers some signs of hope after a period of stagnation" in the past month or so.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin shared the same sentiment earlier today on the State's vaccine milestone, saying "brighter days are coming."

Dr Henry said just over 17% of people in Ireland have had their first dose compared to 14.7% across the EU and added that there has been "a collapse" in hospitalizations in recent weeks and ICU admissions since December 2020.

250,000 vaccinations per week likely by "end of April or early May"

The HSE's Paul Reid has said 250,000 vaccines per week will likely be administered at the end of April or the beginning of next month, but "certainly not next week" he added.

"Based on how the forecasts are looking at the minute it's a bit bumpy... but again the task force is still trying to firm up the dates from all the suppliers."

HSE CEO Paul Reid says Ireland will soon be administering 250,000 vaccines a week but "certainly" not by next week. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The HSE chief also said that over 240,000 healthcare workers in Ireland have received at least their first jab.

Mr Reid said the HSE "proactively" took the decision to close the HSE portal for healthcare worker vaccination appointments due to their own conclusion that "we were coming close to the end of the cohort, based on the number of leftover vaccines we would have on a given day."

Shops and hairdressers to reopen in May

The Government has planned to reopen non-essential retail and hairdressers from the first week in May, however, access may initially be limited to those who are fully vaccinated.

According to Government sources, non-essential retail and services will reopen on a phased basis and could potentially be part of the so-called vaccine bonus.

Liz Canavan says a number of sectors are being considered for reopening.

Assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, said that a number of areas are being considered for reopening but depending on whether or not the public health landscape allows it.

“If we can hold firm for a little bit longer, and if the health situation allows, a further easing of restrictions will be considered from May 4," she said.