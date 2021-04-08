Gardaí and Department of Social Protection caution against PPS number scam

Gardaí and the Department of Social Protection have issued a warning to the public about a fraudulent text and phone call scam requesting personal data.
The recent ploy involves a person impersonating an official from the Department of Social Protection and advising the scam's target that their PPS number has been compromised.
The person receiving the call is then requested to verify their name, PPS number, and, in some cases, bank account details.
Gardaí have said this personal information will then be used by the operators of the scam for fraudulent purposes.
With this recent scam operation in mind, gardaí have issued the following advice:
- Do not engage with the caller or return the call
- Never share personal information data with such callers or with people who make contact by text
- A member of An Garda Siochana or a Department of Social Protection employee would never request bank account details or personal data in a cold call or text.
- A member of An Garda Siochana or a Department of Social Protection employee would never advise a member of the public to move money from their account or to purchase cryptocurrency or move their money anywhere to keep it safe
Any person who thinks they have received suc a phonecall or text is advised to contact their bank and the Department of Social Protection’s helpline number 1890 800 024.
This phone number is available between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.
Members of the public are advised to take a note of the number and report the matter to their local Garda station.