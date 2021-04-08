Vicky Phelan 'delighted and relieved' after receiving Covid vaccine

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has spoken of her relief after she received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Writing on her Facebook page, Vicky's Tribe, Ms Phelan — who is in Maryland in the US for a clinical trial of a new cancer treatment — said she got vaccinated in Oldtown, Alexandria in Virginia.

She received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine so doesn't have to go back for a second dose.

"I am both delighted and relieved to now be vaccinated as the constant worry of catching Covid was weighing heavily on me.

"Because if I were to catch Covid, I would have to come off my clinical trial and that was simply something that I did not want to happen.

"So far, so good. I have been very tired today but that could also be because of treatment yesterday."

Vicky says that receiving the vaccine will give her the freedom to be a tourist on the days she is feeling well.

She is enjoying living in Oldtown, a picturesque area by the water.

The Kilkenny-born mother of two moved to the US in January for the treatment which is expected to last for six months.

The trial is being directed by Dr Julius Strauss at the National Institute of Health in Maryland. Vicky is in her sixth round of treatment.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but was given the all-clear after prolonged and intense treatment.

However, three years ago she was informed that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

Within weeks a CT scan revealed the cancer had returned. The diagnosis was terminal. She went public with what had occurred and her tremendous efforts sparked a debate on the treatment and care of cancer patients in Ireland.

Ms Phelan documented her journey in life in her award-winning best-selling book Overcoming.