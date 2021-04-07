Irish sprinter Leon Reid charged with drug offences in the UK

Irish sprinter Leon Reid has been charged with drug offences in the UK.

He is among five men arrested as part of a police investigation into the large-scale supply of drugs, possession of firearms and ammunition, and money laundering.

Four of the men appeared at court in Bristol on March 31, and Mr Reid has been charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, cocaine, permitting premises to be used in the production of class A (crack cocaine), concealing criminal property, and acquiring criminal property.

He is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on May 12.

Tokyo Olympics

Mr Reid won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in the 200m in 2018 when running for Northern Ireland, but transferred to represent Ireland that year. He was expected to represent Ireland in the men's 200m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year.

In a statement, Athletics Ireland said: “Athletics Ireland has been notified today that an Irish international athlete, Leon Reid, has been charged with a criminal offence outside the jurisdiction of Ireland.

“Athletics Ireland cannot comment further until all elements of due process have been completed.”