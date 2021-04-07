Man arrested after seizure of cocaine, cannabis worth €230k

Gardaí conducted a search at an address in Clondalkin in Dublin
The seizure was made on Friday by the Garda National Drugs and Crime Bureau.

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 21:46

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized 3kg of cocaine and 1kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €230,000.

The seizure was made on Friday by the Garda National Drugs and Crime Bureau during investigations targeting people suspected of involvement in organised crime.

Supported by the Garda Dog Unit and the Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit, they conducted a search at an address in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday as part of this operation, on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

He was detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

