Plans for 'Gay Cafe' in Waterford given €10k boost

A fundraiser for a so-called 'Gay Cafe' for Waterford has raised almost €10,000 in just a few days as members of the city's LGBT+ community seek greater services for adults in the city.

The cafe is expected to be a space to help people accept their sexuality.

The proposal has been welcomed by a number of the Déise’s own LGBT+ community as there are no designated spaces for people beyond the age of 18.

Alana Daly Mulligan views Waterford as safe but has been spat at in venues with her partner.

She believes the provision of such a visible space is important.

“There’s no supports for people outside of support group or college settings once you’re over the age of 18,” the 21-year-old said on local radio station WLR.

Alana Daly Mulligan, an activist and artist from Waterford, is studying at University College Cork. Picture: Mike Hannon

“For a lot of reasons, a lot of people might not want to join a society, they might not want to 'come out' and while it is a very casual atmosphere a lot of people still feel the stigma.”

Ms Daly Mulligan, who is an artist-activist studying at University College Cork, said that in Waterford, there are “absolutely not services on the same scale as those” in Cork and elsewhere.

“The gay community in Cork is quite well serviced, there’s a lot to enjoy and a lot to experience."

A space for LGBT teens in Waterford and surrounding counties is held by the Manor Street Community Youth Project weekly, catering for 150 teenagers every year — but its age limit is 18 years.

“There’s a really vibrant community in Waterford but there is a need for spaces for adults," said Debbie O’Rourke, a youth worker who runs the space.

It can be isolating when you’re on your own trying to figure things out, and if you’re in rural Ireland it can be even more so.

Debbie O'Rourke of Manor Street Community Youth Project.

The ‘Gay Cafe’ idea was proposed by a young Waterford woman but, after heavy criticism online, partly due to concerns about a business plan, she has not responded to media requests.

Ms O’Rourke commended her for "making moves around it", adding: “It’s really important that something like this is sustainable, that initiatives are thought out and I think the best way to do that is to connect with the community that you’re trying to target.”

There's still a simple desire behind the idea for specific venues, according to Daly Mulligan: “I think it’s just this idea of having something that represents them, giving space to people who are looking to just enjoy good coffee, and maybe be gay and have good coffee.”