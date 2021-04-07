Covid hospital patient numbers fall to lowest levels since December

Hospitalisations of Covid-19 patients in Ireland have reached their lowest point since December last year.

This morning there are 232 people receiving treatment in hospital for the coronavirus, the lowest numbers since December 20.

The figure represents a fall of 11% from yesterday morning's number of 260 Covid-19 patients and is 21% lower than last Wednesday's March 31 total of 297.

In the past 24 hours, there were 13 admissions to hospitals, as well as 33 discharges.

In intensive care units, 56 patients are receiving treatment and three people have been discharged. There were no new admissions to an ICU.

At the same time, 243 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s Irish nurses and midwives organisation (INMO) trolley watch.

210 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 33 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

The latest hospitalisation figures come as the country's vaccine drive nears its one-millionth dose.

The HSE began administering vaccinations 100 days ago and it is expected to reach its one millionth dose in the next day or so.

The vaccination target approaches as the health service prepares a major ramp-up in vaccination operations as more supply becomes available after the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Sources said that an additional 100,000 doses may be secured as the month goes on, allowing Ireland to bridge the gap in a shortfall due to shortages of AstraZeneca doses.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is considering placing a cap on the number of people allowed to enter the country if the hotel quarantine system comes under pressure.

He has said he wants to press ahead with an expansion of hotel quarantining despite a split within Government on the matter.