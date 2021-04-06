Outdoor Covid-19 transmission risk figures 'misleading', says HSE chief

The HSE's chief clinical officer has warned that the risk of transmission of Covid-19 outdoors may not be as low as has been reported in recent days, amid calls to accelerate the opening up of outdoor activities.

Government TDs have cited Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) data given to the Irish Times, which showed that of the 232,164 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the State up to March 24, 262 were as a result of outdoor transmission, representing 0.1% of the total.

There were 42 outbreaks associated with outdoor gatherings, with one community outbreak accounting for seven cases, according to the data from the HPSC.

However, Dr Colm Henry said that the data was "misleading in terms of the number".

He said that the figures only took into account the number of outbreaks at certain outdoor events and not in the activities around them.

It doesn't include all of the other scenarios where people might acquire Covid. Where they congregate around these events. For example, dressing rooms, travel to and from matches, even from dugouts. It doesn't record all of the activities around outdoor activities.

However, Dr Henry said that outdoor activity was "19 to 20 times" safer than indoor congregation in terms of spread of the virus.

He said that this was why next Monday would see an easing of outdoor restrictions. From then, people can travel within their county or 20km and can meet another household socially.

Dr Henry said that this was not a reason to be complacent when doing so, adding that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) guidance would not be updated in light of the HPSC data.

Children's sports training is due to resume at the end of the month, but adult training has not yet been discussed by the Government.

Among Government TDs, there is a desire to see outdoor activities resume quickly on foot of the data, with Fianna Fáil's James O'Connor telling the Irish Examiner that the issue "deserves real attention" from the Cabinet.

"The available data shows us that the risk of catching Covid outdoors is much lower than indoors. I think that shows that people who want to return to outdoor activity like children's sports, hiking, and other pursuits should be given real attention.

"The mission is to keep people onside and to do that we have to resume some of the activity that has been taken away."

Mr O'Connor said that the reopening of society must come with enhanced testing capabilities to ensure there is no fourth wave of the virus.