Ireland’s Grande Dame of singing, Veronica Dunne, has died

Tributes have been paid to renowned opera singer, Veronica Dunne, who has passed away at the age of 93.

Dr Veronica Dunne, known to most as Ronnie, made her operatic debut at the age of 21 in Dublin and dedicated her entire life to the art.

As well as performing all over the world, Ronnie Dunne discovered and nurtured the talents of others.

She was a vocal teacher at the then-Dublin College of Music as well as at the Leinster School of Music and the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

Despite officially retiring from teaching in 1992, Dr Dunne was still teaching full-time in 2014.

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Veronica Dunne on whom Honorary Degrees of Doctor of Laws were conferred by the Higher Education and Training Awards Council at the National Gallery in Dublin in 2021. Picture: Moya Nolan

At the age of 87, Dr Dunne received the National Concert Hall Lifetime Achievement Award.

Such was her dedication to encouraging the voices and talents of others, the Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition was established in 1995.

The triennial international competition which sees talented singers compete on a global stage was created to honour the beloved singer's lifetime of work.

Past winners of the competition include Orla Boylan, Tara Erraught, Simon O’Neill, Pumeza Matshikiza and Sarah-Jane Brandon.

Veronica Dunne. Picture: Billy Higgins

Minister Josepha Madigan said Dr Dunne was a lifelong servant to the arts in Ireland.

"Her contribution to opera was immeasurable and her international reputation helped forge the careers of many singers who are world renowned today," said Ms Madigan.

Irish band Ardú said her teaching inspired many fantastic Irish singers saying her legacy would live on in her students.

Former student Padraic Rowan paid tribute to his first singing teacher: "'I'll take ya on, lovey', were her words to me after my audition. I'm so glad she did! The end of an era indeed."