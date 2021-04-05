Stephen Donnelly claims 'real progress' as 1m vaccine jabs in sight

Some 30,500 doses were administered on Friday, the highest daily total to date
Stephen Donnelly claims 'real progress' as 1m vaccine jabs in sight

Stephen Donnelly described the figures as 'some good news on Easter Monday'. File picture.

Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 19:42
Michelle McGlynn and Greg Murphy

Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, has claimed "real progress is being made" in Ireland's vaccination programme, with the country on course to see its one-millionth dose issued in the coming days.

Some 30,500 doses were administered on Friday, the highest daily total to date, meaning 923,878 doses had been administered by close of business on the day. That is the most recent vaccination data available.

Of those, 655,292 people have received their first dose, while 268,586 have received their second.

'Some good news'

Posting on Twitter, Mr Donnelly described the figures as "some good news on Easter Monday" and said the one-millionth dose would be issued in the coming days.

Meanwhile, this evening, health officials confirmed that no new Covid-related deaths had been reported.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that the current death toll of the virus in Ireland remains at 4,718.

A further 320 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today.

There are currently 260 Covid patients in hospitals around the country, with 58 of these in ICU.

In the past seven days, 124,185 tests have been completed, with a positivity rate of 3.2%.

