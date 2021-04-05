Government's decision not to allow click and collect 'disappointing'

The Government's decision not to allow click and collect services has been described as a disappointment.
Last week, it was announced that non-essential retail would not reopen until at least May.
A representative group for the retail sector say click and collect would be the first step on the road back to normal trading.
Non-essential retail has been closed since December 31.
Ducan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, says they had hoped click and collect would be reintroduced.
"This was certainly something that we were looking for," he said.
"We were really disappointed, I think there was an expectation from some of the thing the Government were saying, certainly through March that you know click and collect might be the first thing that would give.
"So we're left with a situation where the announcement was made on Tuesday night was really kicking the can down the road yet again until May."