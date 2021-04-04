Easter Rising marked by President and Taoiseach 105 years on

President Michael D Higgins led commemorations of the Easter Rising 105 years on from his official residence, Áras an Uachtaráin.
A second non-public event was held at the GPO on O’Connell Street in Dublin, one of the main sites of the rebellion against British rule in 1916.
For the second year in a row, events were adapted to abide by coronavirus regulations.
President Higgins rang the Peace Bell before laying a wreath “on behalf of the people of Ireland in honour of all those who died” at a group of 16 birch trees that were planted in 2019 in memory of the executed Rising leaders.
In memory of all those who took part, were killed and injured during the Easter Rising of 1916.”
Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the event at the GPO which featured a military ceremony, music, prayers and a performance of the National Anthem by soprano Claudia Boyle.
The proclamation was read by Captain Marie Carrigy from Co Longford.