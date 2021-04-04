Seven-year-old girl dies after being struck by car in Belfast

Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton died following the incident, which involved one vehicle, on Springhill Avenue in the west of the city on Saturday evening
PSNI officers are investigating (PA)
Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 14:11
Rebecca Black, PA

A seven-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car in Belfast.

Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton died following the incident, which involved one vehicle, on Springhill Avenue in the west of the city on Saturday evening.

PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney said one person had been arrested.

“Shortly after 6.10pm, Kaitlin was struck by a car, tragically, she passed away at the scene,” she said.

“One person has been arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries. Specially trained officers are continuing to provide support to those impacted during this difficult time.”

She said inquiries are ongoing and officers would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1644 03/04/21.

