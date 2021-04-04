'Stop lighting fires': Blaze extinguished in Wicklow as orange warning remains in place

A fire near Ballinastoe, Co Wicklow has been put out as officials urged people not to light fires.

The Wicklow Fire Service said the fire nearly spread to the nearby forest.

They urged people to “stop lighting fires, and report anyone who does”.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended an incident at Stoneypass, Ballinastoe, yesterday evening.

A statement revealed that “an amount of gorse had caught fire. Local fire services extinguished the fire.”

They said that no injuries were reported.

It comes as a status orange fire warning remains in place this weekend.

The Department of Agriculture put the warning in place after weather patterns deemed that a high fire risk exists “in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist”.

The warning is set to be in place until midday on Tuesday.

The Department said: “Current ignition risks appear to be mainly associated with illegal burning of waste in high risk areas with public access.

“There is also an established pattern of risk associated with the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and increased public activity in the countryside generally at this time.” Coillte has advised that “all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice”.

Coillte added: “Landowners are also reminded that under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between 1 March and 31 August.

“Persons engaged in such illegal activity are liable to prosecution and could face fines, imprisonment and penalties to their farm payments.”