Widespread fog expected as status yellow warning issued for eight counties

Met Éireann has warned of “widespread fog” and “impaired visibility” for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford
Widespread fog expected as status yellow warning issued for eight counties

A fog warning has been issued for eight counties. File picture: Denis Minihane.

Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 12:22
Steve Neville

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning for eight counties on Sunday.

The warning comes into effect at 4am tomorrow and will be in place until 10am.

Met Éireann has warned of “widespread fog” and “impaired visibility” for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford.

Meanwhile, the Easter weekend is set to see sunshine and temperatures in the high teens.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs of 14 degrees, while it will stay dry tonight with “long clear spells”.

Any mist and fog will clear on Easter Sunday “to give [a] generally dry day with the best of the sunshine across southern counties”.

Sunday night will see a return to showers with some outbreaks of rain in the north.

Temperatures could drop to below freezing with the lowest ranging from minus one to four degrees.

Easter Monday will be “cold and breezy with cloud clearing south to leave sunny spells and scattered showers”, according to Met Éireann.

Some of those showers could turn wintery in Ulster and Connacht, while it will be a much cooler day with temperatures around eight degrees.

Monday night will see more scattered showers and freezing temperatures.

Met Éireann has said: “Frost and icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between minus three and plus one degrees with winds backing northwesterly and easing mostly light.”

Elsewhere, a status orange forest fire warning has been issued for the weekend by the Department of Agriculture.

The warning comes after weather patterns deemed that a high fire risk exists “in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist”.

The warning is set to be in place until midday on Tuesday.

Read More

Variants of Covid-19 with no link to international travel detected

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Sep 30, 2020 Northern Ireland Secretary appeals for calm after rioting in Belfast
Coronavirus Variants of Covid-19 with no link to international travel detected
Howth Cliff Walk Public urged to follow water safety advice over Easter
Hospital corridor with gurneys

Number of people in hospital with Covid-19 falls to pre-Christmas level

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices