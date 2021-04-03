Number of people in hospital with Covid-19 falls to pre-Christmas level

The number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 is at its lowest level since before Christmas.

The latest figures from the Government’s Data Hub shows that there are 242 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.

It is the lowest the figure has been since December 23, when there were 239 patients being treated with the virus in Irish hospitals.

The data shows that there are 62 Covid patients in ICUs around the country.

On Friday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported that a further eight deaths and 591 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed.

Meanwhile, HSE chief Paul Reid said that “thousands more” are due to be vaccinated today.

All across the country today, thousands more of our most vulnerable will receive either their 1st or 2nd #COVID19 vaccine. We are on the exit route from an awful year if we can safely steer the course for a little while. Happy & Safe Easter from @HSELive. — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) April 3, 2021

Mr Reid also called on people to be careful this weekend, saying: “We are on the exit route from an awful year if we can safely steer the course for a little while.”

The country is currently approaching one million Covid-19 vaccinations, with 840,561 doses having been administered as of March 30.

Some 603,802 people have received their first dose, while 236,759 people have got their second jab.