Young motorcyclist dies following collision with car

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward
A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 20:31
Nicole Glennon

A young man in his 20s has died following a road collision in the early hours of this morning.

The man was driving a motorbike that was involved in a collision with a car.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:20am on the Kilshane Road in Finglas, Dublin 11.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any Garda Station.

