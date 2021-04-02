Nphet reports eight more deaths and 591 new Covid-19 cases

There have been eight further Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.
Another 591 cases of the virus were also confirmed by Nphet in the last 24-hour reporting period.
The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 237,187 and the total death toll to 4,713.
Of the deaths notified this evening, four of these occurred in March, and four in February.
The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 - 94 years.
As of Friday morning, 264 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 62 were in ICU.
There were 18 additional hospital admissions in the previous 24 hours.
As of March 30, a total of 840,561 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 603,802 people have received their first dose, while 236,759 people have received two doses.