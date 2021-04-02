Covid-19 hotspots remain, but some areas almost virus-free

Tullamore in Offaly continues to have the highest incidence of Covid-19 in the State, running at more than five times the national average.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), from between March 16 until March 29, show the Tullamore electoral area had an incident rate of 823.1 cases per 100,000 population, up from the 754.5 per 100,000 recorded the week before.

Comparatively, the national incidence rate stood at 164.1 per 100,000 population as of March 29.

The official figures examine the number of people infected per 100,000 of the population by area, giving a better understanding of the rate of transmission than straight case numbers.

The data is recorded according to local electoral areas (LEAs), of which there are a total of 166 nationally.

Of the top 10 areas with the highest prevalence of the virus, five were areas in Dublin, three were in Donegal, while the other two were in Offaly.

Balbriggan had the second-highest incidence rate at 546.9, followed by Letterkenny and Buncrana, both in Donegal, which had rates of 416.2 and 415.8 respectively.

Walk-in test centres

The HSE opened walk-in test centres in areas around the country where there was a high number of cases of Covid-19, including in Dublin and Offaly.

There was only one LEA from Munster recorded in the 20 areas with the highest rate of Covid-19, and that was Roscrea-Templemore in Co Tipperary, which had an incidence rate of 313.4 per 100,000 and recorded 52 cases over the past two weeks.

However, the incidence rate in Roscrea-Templemore has decreased since last week, when the rate was 409.8 cases per 100,000 population.

The number of LEAs which recorded fewer than five new cases of Covid-19 had been increasing in recent weeks, but this figure declined this week to nine areas, down from 14.

Almost virus-free

Kanturk in Cork, Westport and Belmullet in Mayo, Connemara North in Galway, Skibbereen and Bantry in West Cork, Castleisland in Kerry, Lismore in Waterford, and Kenmare in Kerry were almost virus-free.

Several areas that had an incidence rate of 0 last week have lost that status due to a rise in new cases: Kilrush and Killaloe in Clare, Glenties in Donegal, the Macroom area in Cork, Connemara south in Galway, and Ballinamore and Manorhamilton in Leitrim.

Munster dominated the lower end of the spectrum with 13 of the 20 areas with the lowest rate of Covid-19 being in either Cork, Kerry or Waterford.

The figures come as health authorities called on the public to keep social contacts low over the next few weeks, particularly over the Easter weekend, until the vaccination programme can begin to suppress the virus.

Best and worst

The highest level of Covid-19 infection can be found in Tullamore, Co Offaly, which recorded 823.1 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks.

This is followed by Balbriggan in Dublin, which had an incidence rate of 546.9 per 100,00.

Letterkenny in Donegal was next at 416.2, followed by Buncrana in Donegal at 415.8 and Ongar in Dublin at 401.9

There were nine areas with the lowest rate of infection, each of which recorded fewer than five cases over the past 14-days.

Kanturk, Skibbereen, and Bantry in Cork; Belmullet and Westport in Mayo; Connemara North in Galway; Castleisland and Kenmare in Kerry; and Lismore in Kerry were all listed as being almost virus-free due to low levels of new cases.