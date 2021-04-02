Campaigners hit out at ongoing maternity restrictions

The HSE has no current plans to allow fully vaccinated partners accompany expectant mothers to scans or early labour.

Campaigners and politicians have called for an easing of the restrictions banning partners from the crucial 20-week scan and other appointments now the majority of healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

However, the HSE has warned against this and a relaxation of the rules was not included in measures announced by the Government this week.

The HSE also said any move to allow fully vaccinated expectant fathers or birthing partners to attend maternity hospitals for longer than is currently allowed is a decision that will be made at a local level.

Let down and angry

Speaking on behalf of Uplift members, who have come together to campaign for better maternity care during Covid-19, Linda Kelly said new expectant parents feel let down and angry.

Every decision over the past year in relation to maternity services has resulted in pregnant women and people, partners, new parents feeling abandoned, ignored and devalued.

"Having a baby is a journey filled with joy, worries and vulnerability. Without the people who love us the most, to hold our hand, facing it can seem like a terrifying, traumatising ordeal," she said.

She said the current restrictions are a "symptom of deep problems in maternity care in Ireland" and said this party of the health service is being "sidelined".

New mother Emma Carroll said:

It's clear now that golf, horseracing and other sports, dominated by men, are far higher on the priority list of health chiefs and politicians than pregnant women and new mothers.”

At a briefing on Thursday, the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry ​said there was a need to keep maternity hospitals safe and it was "too early in relation to allowing normal visitation to commence".

A spokesperson for the HSE said: "Each maternity unit will be risk assessing the current arrangements and will advise on any necessary changes based on each maternity hospital/units circumstances locally.

Local measures

"As healthcare workers complete their vaccination schedule, this will be taken into consideration in determining local measures. Equally, local considerations will have to assess the newly reported risks to the baby should the mother be unfortunate to contract Covid-19.

"We appreciate the patience shown by families as we work through these difficult months, providing high-quality maternity and infant care and keeping our patients and services safe from Covid-19," the spokesperson added.

More than 54,000 people have signed the petition calling for the removal of restrictions that deny fathers and partners the right to be present at all antenatal scans and appointments, and to be able to be present throughout the entirety of labour and for the duration of the hospital stay.