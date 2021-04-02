Cork TD calls for Master of the Coombe to resign following report into vaccine roll-out

There are calls for the board of the Coombe Hospital to account for its vaccine roll-out following an independent report released yesterday.

It has emerged doctors and administrators at the Coombe decided to vaccinate staff relatives over five hours before the prepared doses would have expired.

One consultant took the end of a vial home to vaccinate family members against the manufacturer's instructions.

In all, 16 relatives of eight staff at the hospital received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine that night - seven of them were under the age of 70.

The report of an independent probe into what happened at the maternity hospital's vaccine clinic early in January has now been sent to the Medical Council and the Minister for Health.

Throughout the evening of Friday January 9, GPs and other local health workers arrived to the Coombe Hospital to receive a vaccine dose.

After 8.30pm, the the queue "thinned out" unexpectedly with a number of doses already diluted.

There were 19 doses drawn up which had to be used inside six hours.

There were 11 doctors and admin staff were involved in deciding what happened next.

The inquiry found that if any of them suggested asking the HSE what to do "the possibility was discounted".

There was no discussion of vaccinating medical students, calling in hospital colleagues with appointments the following Monday, or calling in staff from other hospitals.

Instead, the group opted to vaccinate the family members of those present.

Holly Cairns said there needs to be accountability for what occurred in January. Picture : Gareth Chaney/Collins

Cork TD Holly Cairns believes the Master of the Coombe should resign and said there needs to be accountability while Labour leader Alan Kelly said other options should have been explored before deciding to offer the vaccine to staff member's families.

"It is obvious that there was an abundance of time to be able to get it to the appropriate people at that stage but they chose not to and the board are going to have to deal with that. I would ask that they deal with it swiftly," said Mr Kelly.

He also emphasised the point that vaccines are State property.

"A vaccine is one of the most sought after things for anybody in the country.

"Given what we have come through as a country, the idea that we have people who thought there was an opportunity to be selfish and prioritise themselves and their families or friends.

"For me, that is morally reprehensible. The question of whether it is a criminal issue, we will probably have to look into that."

The Coombe has said "mistakes were made" and "lessons must and will be learned".