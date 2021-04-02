Concern as drug driving incidents on the rise

Most drivers were found to be using cannabis while more motorists are also using cocaine.
Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 09:21
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are warning motorists of the dangers of drug driving this Easter Bank holiday weekend.

There has been a 37% rise in the number of blood and urine samples for drugs testing in 2020 compared to 2019.

Of the specimens tested, almost three-quarters were found to be positive for at least one drug.

RSA spokesperson, Brian Farrell says the number of people found drug driving is also up this year so far.

Gardaí have also said that in the first three months of this year they have seen an 11% rise in the number of drug driving incidents compared to the same period in 2020.

According to Mr Farrell, most drivers were found to be using cannabis while more motorists are also using cocaine.

"They are saying that cannabis was the most prevalent drug that they detected with three in five tests returning a positive result for cannabis.

"But they also saw worrying levels of detection of cocaine in specimens with between 30% and 40% of specimens provided testing positive for cocaine."

