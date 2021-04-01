UUP joins calls for PSNI Chief Constable to resign

The Ulster Unionist Party has joined calls for PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign.

Party leader Steve Aiken said it has become “very clear” that the senior leadership of the PSNI has “failed” and it is time for him to quit.

The DUP, TUV and PUP have already called on Mr Byrne to resign.

In a statement on Thursday evening Mr Aiken said: “It is with regret that it has come to this, but it is clear that without the support of much of the community he seeks to serve, it is time for the Chief Constable to resign.

“He no longer has our support.”