Fine Gael councillor accused of making 140km round trip for boxing event

A board member is under investigation by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) for allegedly breaking Covid-19 guidelines leading to a complaint being made to gardaí.

Andrew Duncan, an auctioneer and Fine Gael councillor for the Mullingar Kilbeggan area, has been accused of making a 140km round trip from his home in Westmeath to Laois for a boxing coaching event.

A concerned citizen contacted IABA president Dominic O'Rourke telling him around 30-40 people from across the country were training in a gym in Portlaoise on March 13.

It is understood Mr O'Rourke told the board he saw many involved in full-contact sparring indoors across three boxing rings and Mr Duncan in attendance.

Disciplinary procedure

An internal disciplinary procedure has been launched. The board met for a video-conference on Wednesday night where Mr Duncan, who is president of its Leinster Provincial Council, refused to step aside claiming he was there on "council business".

He claimed in the meeting that the president met him "on the stairs" of the gym, rather than at the training session. He said he had done nothing wrong, quoted sections on guidelines and exemptions and, after further probing, said it was "in his capacity as an elected representative and (he was) entitled to be there".

It is understood that when asked to stand aside temporarily whilst the investigation is ongoing by the leadership, Mr Duncan refused.

There is no mechanism in the rules to force Mr Duncan to stand aside. Others are now "considering their position on the board" as to whether they want to continue to work with him.

Mr Duncan has said he will engage with the disciplinary officer and the board will meet again in the coming weeks.

The meeting was described as "fraught" amid "serious concerns about damage to the sport".

One board member said: "I can't think of a more appalling breach of Covid-19 regulations."

IABA president Dominic O'Rourke said he could not comment on an "ongoing process"

Mr Duncan has been repeatedly contacted for comment by the Irish Examiner.