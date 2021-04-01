Calls for rapid testing to be added to the fight against Covid-19

Rapid testing should be added to Ireland's fight against Covid-19 as part of a safe reopening of society, an expert group has said.

The final report of the Rapid Testing Group, published on Thursday, saw four of the six members approve the rollout of lateral flow antigen tests (LFAT) and Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) testing as a "complement" to the existing testing regime.

The report recommends widespread pilots, or feasibility studies, of rapid tests across different sectors.

LFAT testing was used last week at a concert in Barcelona, which saw 7,000 people attend with masks. It has been suggested that similar could be done in restaurants and theatres or other settings where social distancing is not possible.

However, the report, launched by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, says the tests should only be used by those who do not have symptoms of the virus.

"Individuals with Covid-19 symptoms should continue to be tested within the existing public health testing framework. The evidence base for the deployment of rapid tests designed for use in asymptomatic populations is growing, as are the numbers and types of commercially available rapid tests."

Easy-to-use methods

It adds that those tests which are used should use easy-to-use methods like saliva or nasal swabs. The report calls on Government departments to come up with a range of settings in which the tests can be used. This includes workplaces, congregated settings or potentially schools.

Testing should take place in third-level institutions, the report adds, but pilot schemes in schools may not begin for a number of weeks.

The report says third-level testing would be used to facilitate the return to campuses.

This would be voluntary serial testing of students and all staff at least twice per week. Particular attention should be focused on students living in shared halls of residence.

"Many universities have already established such testing capacity, often in collaboration with the HSE. Such testing would facilitate the safe return to campus-based activities."

Tests are already available and Mr Donnelly said refunds or tax breaks for companies which have spent money on the kits already would be "looked at". He said he "won't rule anything out".

The Health Minister added that governance over the tests would fall under his department and added that their use had been delayed by the fact that European certification had not been given for the tests until January.

False positives

Mr Donnelly said there was a "wide range of opinions on rapid testing". He said some scientists are worried about lower accuracy rates and the detection of false positives, but he feels the tests have "a role to play in the battle against Covid-19".

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there was a 'wide range of opinions on rapid testing'.

He added that the tests would not replace the PCR testing currently used and said people should not use them as a self-diagnostic test. He said it has to be made clear that a negative result from a rapid test does not always mean that a person does not have Covid.

Professor Mark Ferguson, chief scientific adviser to the Government, said the field of rapid testing is "fast-moving" and is changing constantly. He said self-tests are being authorised on an ongoing basis and they will "add another health and safety measure".

He said a UK study recently found a 99.9% sensitivity for rapid tests, which means one false positive per 1,000 tests.

Prof Ferguson said the tests will likely be needed throughout the year as the vaccination rollout continues.

Professor Mary Horgan of the Royal College of Physicians said the deployment of rapid testing will not be a substitute for people doing the right thing in the case of a positive test.