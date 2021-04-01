Age-based vaccine programme will deliver ‘for greater good’, HSE chief says

Paul Reid said age is a “major risk” for severe illness with the virus
Health Service Executive chief Paul Reid. Photo: Leon Farrell

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 14:21
Michelle Devane, PA

The move to an age-based system for the Covid-19 vaccination programme will “ultimately deliver for the greater good for everybody”, the head of the HSE has said.

Paul Reid welcomed the changes to the programme announced by the Government earlier this week, saying age is a “major risk” for severe illness with the virus.

“The scientific evidence behind the decision is very clear and very strong,” Mr Reid told the weekly HSE coronavirus briefing.

“Age is the major risk factor for severe illness with Covid-19 and this is why the change has been recommended and made.”

He added that the move will give the HSE greater clarity in planning for the months ahead.

“I think ultimately it will deliver for the greater good for everybody,” he said.

