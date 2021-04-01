Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing woman, 34, in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Maggie McCarthy.
Maggie was last seen in the James Street area of Dublin on Thursday, March 25.
The woman is described as being 5 foot in height, of medium build with brown eyes and dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black three-quarter length black coat, white jeans, a pink t-shirt, and white and pink runners.
Gardaí are said to be concerned for Maggie's welfare and are asking for anyone with information that could lead to Maggie being found to come forward.
Anyone with information on Maggie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.