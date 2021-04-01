Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing woman, 34, in Dublin

Maggie was last seen in the James Street area of Dublin on Thursday, March 25
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing woman, 34, in Dublin

Maggie McCarthy was last seen on March 25.

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 13:55
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí in Dublin are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Maggie McCarthy.

Maggie was last seen in the James Street area of Dublin on Thursday, March 25.

The woman is described as being 5 foot in height, of medium build with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black three-quarter length black coat, white jeans, a pink t-shirt, and white and pink runners.

Gardaí are said to be concerned for Maggie's welfare and are asking for anyone with information that could lead to Maggie being found to come forward.

Anyone with information on Maggie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read More

WHO labels Europe's vaccine rollout ‘unacceptably slow’ and 'prolonging the pandemic'

More in this section

Organ donors a 'ray of hope' for people on transplant waiting lists Organ donors a 'ray of hope' for people on transplant waiting lists
Attorney General writes to Minister with concerns over extending hotel quarantine list Attorney General writes to Minister with concerns over extending hotel quarantine list
Bill to allow child victims to be named passes all stages of Dáil Bill to allow child victims to be named passes all stages of Dáil
Coronavirus - Thu Apr 01, 2021

No Covid-related deaths as NI begins to take gradual steps out of lockdown

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices