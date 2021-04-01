Almost a third of child offenders not suitable for youth diversion programmes

The number of children who committed offences but who were deemed unsuitable for Garda diversion programmes jumped 29% in a year, according to a new report.

The latest annual report of the committee appointed to monitor the effectiveness of the Garda Youth Diversion Programme shows there were 18,567 referrals to the programme in 2019 – up 12.6% on the referrals in 2018.

A total of 9,842 children were referred in 2019 – 15% more than in 2018, although as with the overall referral number, it is in line with the average annual total for the period 2014-2019. Half of children referred were aged between 12 and 15 years.

According to the report, newly presented to the Oireachtas, 1,605 children had their case(s) deemed unsuitable, accounting for 6,062 cases overall – an increase of 29% and considerably more than the number of cases recommended for a formal caution (4,046).

Category of offences

In terms of category of offences, theft and related offences accounted for 31% of referrals, followed by 20% relating to public order and social code offences, 10% for controlled drug offences and 9% for assault, murder attempt/threat, and harassment.

There were 125 restorative cautions in 2019, up from the 72 restorative cautions in 2018, but still far below levels in other years over the past decade. Restorative cautions involve structured meetings involving both offender and victim and can include letters of apology.

Dr Ian Marder, a lecturer in criminology at Maynooth University, who helps run the Restorative Justice: Strategies for Change project, said Irish criminal justice agencies should adopt a "default position of seeking to involve these stakeholders in deliberations and decision-making processes with the aim of repairing harm".

"This would make restorative justice the norm rather than the exception," he said.

Probation Service

A parallel method of restorative justice can be provided through the Probation Service, with referrals for family conferences under Section 78 of the Children Act via the Children's Court.

However, according to data gathered by Restorative Justice: Strategies for Change, in 2019 just seven family conferences took place under section 78 of the Children Act 2001, compared with 23 in both 2018 and in 2017. Over the two years 2019/2020, Probation Service staff held another seven restorative interventions as part of their supervision of offenders.

Those on the committee who delivered the 2019 diversion monitoring report, including Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, now a Government TD, said the level of restorative cautions need to return to 2017 levels.

It said a number of measures were needed, including the "promotion and development of understanding of the diversion programme within An Garda Síochána through targeted training and briefing to all Garda members".