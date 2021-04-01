Government accused of 'washing its hands' of expectant mothers

The Government has been accused of "washing its hands" of expectant mothers who are not allowed the support of partners at scans and early labour.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has told the Dáil that it is up to local clinical leads to decide when restrictions banning partners from attending the 20-week scan and other appointments as well as early labour will be lifted.

The Dáil heard that the decision to leave these restrictions in place while allowing GAA teams to begin training was "unfathomable" and amounts to a "human rights issue".

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns said the current maternity hospital guidelines were set in September but since then the situation has significantly changed as frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns described maternity restrictions as 'unfathomable'.

"It seems like the policy is for the government to just wash its hands of it. Over three months ago the UK changed their policy to allow expectant mothers to have someone with them at all stages of their maternity journey. It is unfathomable, that this wasn't addressed this week along with other things like sports," she told Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Responding Mr Varadkar said everyone wants to see restrictions eased, but the health of patients and staff must be prioritised.

"We all want people who are having a baby to have somebody there to support them. We want fathers to be able to be there for appointments.

But bringing unvaccinated people into the hospital is a risk and there have been miscarriages as a result of that

He added that it was "strange" that such calls were being made from a member of a party which advocates for a zero-Covid approach.

However, Ms Cairns said she was not calling for an easing of visitor restrictions but simply wanted partners to be allowed support expectant mothers as has been done in other countries.

"The Taoiseach told me back in September that there should be a national approach in relation to this, of course it should never have been a geographical lottery."

Earlier Mr Donnelly agreed that restrictions should be relaxed in maternity hospitals, but this has to be done in a safe manner.

"As soon as it is deemed safe by the local clinical leads we much have as much visitation in the maternity hospitals as possible," he told the Dáil.

He said the "phenomenal reductions in cases" in healthcare settings should allow for that.

But Mr Donnelly said: "We have to respect and back the local clinical advice".

The Health Minister was responding to Fine Gael's Kieran O'Donnell who said: "It is a major issue. Staff in the hospital have been vaccinated. At this point it is a human rights issue."