WHO labels Europe's vaccine rollout ‘unacceptably slow’ and 'prolonging the pandemic'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has labelled Europe’s vaccine rollout programme as “unacceptably slow” and said the surge in Covid cases in the region is “more worrying” than it has been in months.

According to the WHO director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge, Europe’s slow rollout of vaccinations is “prolonging the pandemic” and warns that the virus' rapid spread at present could increase the risk of new, concerning variants developing in the region.

“Vaccines present our best way out of this pandemic. Not only do they work, they are also highly effective in preventing infection. However, the roll-out of these vaccines is unacceptably slow,” Dr Kluge said.

Dr Kluge urged that the vaccination process “must speed up” by “ramping up manufacturing, reducing barriers to administering vaccines, and using every single vial we have in stock, now.”

The region’s director said he strongly urges governments and countries that are “hoarding vaccines” to share excess doses with COVAX or with countries in need, once healthcare workers and the most vulnerable have been vaccinated, saying not doing so is “self-defeating” and “a moral responsibility.”

Only 10% of the region's total population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and just 4% have been fully immunised.

WHO highlighted that vaccination has started in every high-income country in the region but in just 60% of lower-and lower-middle-income countries.

At the European regional level, new cases are increasing in every age group except in people 80 years and older.

“It is only in this most vulnerable population that we have seen a steady decline in cases and a decreasing proportion of Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of 2021, reflecting early signs of the impact of vaccination,” the organisation stated.

Europe remains the second most affected region in the world by Covid-19, with the death toll fast approaching 1m and the total number of cases about to surpass 45m.

Easter

The Regional Emergency Director for the WHO Regional Office for Europe, has warned people in the region it is “crucial” to adhere to public health guidelines over Easter to curb transmission of the disease.

“There are risks associated with the increased mobility and gatherings over the religious holidays. Many countries are introducing new measures that are necessary and everyone should follow as much as they can,” said Dr Dorit Nitzan.

Dr Kluge appealed to governments in the region that “now is not the time to relax measures.”

“We can’t afford not to heed the danger. We have all made sacrifices, but we cannot let exhaustion win. We must keep reining in the virus,” he said.

The WHO's European region goes far beyond the European Union, comprising 53 countries and territories that include Russia and several Central Asian nations, and more than half of these countries are in a total or partial lockdown.

France is to enter its third national lockdown at the end of the week as the number of patients in intensive care with Covid-19 surge over the 5,000 mark for the first time in 11 months.