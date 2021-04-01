1,071 Covid cases in meat factories during third wave

Deputy Paul Murphy said urgent action is needed to prevent more cases of the virus in these plants.
During the third wave of Covid-19, there have been 42 clusters of the virus in meat factories.

There have been 42 clusters of Covid-19 in meat and poultry factories during the third wave, involving 1,071 cases.

A recent survey, by Migrants Rights Ireland, found 90% of them are not entitled to sick pay.

People Before Profit will today introduce a bill that would aim to address that problem.

Deputy Paul Murphy said urgent action is needed to prevent more cases of the virus in these plants.

The bill would mean that in order for employers to obtain a work permit in this area they would have to provide an occupational sick pay scheme providing at least 70% of workers income if they fall sick.

"Workers have felt under pressure to come in to work in order to get the income that they need even if they feel sick," said Mr Murphy.

"There are reports of workers taking paracetamol in order to bring down their temperature in an attempt to pass temperature tests so that they can go to work even when they are sick.

"Obviously, that is extremely dangerous in terms of the spread of Covid among the workforce."

Low rate of Covid infection among children and teachers after returning to school

