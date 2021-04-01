Waiting lists significantly longer as Covid causes 'extensive disruption' to healthcare

Professor Bill Tormey said there will be a rise in non-Covid deaths from late this year/early next year and this will continue for three or four years.
There are 21% more people are waiting for inpatient treatment now than in February 2020 and the figure is 12% higher for outpatients.

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 07:46
Michelle McGlynn

The third wave of Covid-19 has caused "extensive disruption" to non-Covid healthcare, according to Nphet.

It says waiting lists have grown significantly since the beginning of the surge.

Professor Bill Tormey, a consultant in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, said this will lead to increased deaths.

"There's lots of reports of the cancer programmes including the screening programmes being pared right back or disappearing for a while," said Prof Tormey.

"You can just about imagine what it is going to do to the cancer statistics in about two to three years when these things play out.

"It doesn't happen immediately. If your cancer isn't diagnosed you might die two or three years early but it takes a while for that to come into the national statistics."

Prof Tormey said we will begin to see a rise in non-Covid deaths from late this year/early next year and this will continue for three or four years.

According to the National Statistics Office in England, the number of patients that they hadn't seen before tailed upwards.

"So, the pandemic really hit home loud and clear in England."

Dr Niamh Lynch: Hope will not get us through these critical weeks

