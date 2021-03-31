Public warned to keep contacts low as Ireland faces a critical eight-week period in Covid-19 battle

Any significant increase in social contacts over the next four to eight weeks is "highly likely" to result in a fourth wave of Covid-19, a leading expert has said.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the situation was very "static" and has not changed in recent weeks.

There is currently an average of 509 cases a day and the 14-day incidence rate stands at 161 per 100,000 population. The reproductive number currently stands between 1 to 1.3.

However, Prof Nolan said it was important for the public to keep social contacts low in the coming weeks.

He presented modelling figures which showed if the reproductive number increased to 1.3, there would be about 1,000 cases a day into May, June and early July, before the vaccination programme would begin to suppress the virus.

"If we were to have a low or medium increase in close social contact from the 5th of April it is highly likely that would precipitate a very significant fourth wave of the disease," he added.

If we were to move now and precipitate even a moderate addition to social mixing, we could well be back in the situation we were in January in terms of healthcare demand."

However, Prof Nolan acknowledged the effort of the population in minimising contacts, adding that if increased socialising is delayed for the next four to eight weeks, then the impact of the virus can be "attenuated".

"I don't expect a fourth wave to happen because I expect the people will understand the risks of social mixing over the coming weeks."

Prof Pete Lunn, from the Behavioural Research Unit at the Economic and Social Research Institute said compliance with restrictions remains high, but the biggest change in people’s behaviour in recent weeks has been the “substantial increase” in social visits to homes.

“Most of those meetings, there are no masks involved, a lot of those meetings last longer than an hour and in most cases people report it is not possible to completely maintain a 2m social distance,” Prof Lunn added.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, said increased socialising was "not surprising" due to the length of time the restrictions have been in place.

He said the current advice is not to meet up with people socially, however, to be "pragmatic", he said if people are to meet up with others, they should do so outside.

The country “cannot afford” for intergenerational or interhousehold mixing indoors, he added, saying it would be a "shame" over the coming days for families to meet up and for older or more vulnerable people to get infected with the virus before the ramping-up of the vaccination programme.

"We've so many more reasons for hope and to be optimistic of summer ahead," Dr Glynn said.

An additional 411 confirmed cases and six Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Wednesday.

The figures bring the total number of Covid-related deaths in the State to 4,687 and the total number of confirmed cases to 235,854.

Of the cases notified:

202 are in men;

209 are in women;

70% of the cases were in people under 45 years of age;

The median age is 35 years old.

Some 150 of the cases were confirmed in Dublin, 31 in Donegal, 25 in Kildare, 25 in Wexford, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 17 other counties.