More than 11k people attend walk-in Covid test centres

More than 11,500 people have attended the walk-in Covid testing centres which opened to the public last week.

The four centres, currently operating in Dublin and Offaly, will close at 7pm this evening, however, three new centres in Finglas and Balbriggan in Dublin, as well as Navan in Co Meath, will be up and running from tomorrow.

Dr Miriam Owens, HSE Director of Public Health in north Dublin, has encouraged anyone living nearby to the walk-in testing centres to turn up and avail of the service.

"It's like everything else, it's an extra tool in our toolbox in managing the pandemic," Dr Owens said.

People queue to get tested by Dublin Ambulance Service staff pictured at the pop-up Covid-19 testing centre at Tallaght Stadium. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

"The new areas are starting tomorrow. We've also selected them on the basis that we're concerned about the community numbers there.

"They are working very well. People out there are interested in whether they've been exposed or whether they've had Covid."

Meanwhile, an antibody testing facility has opened up at Shannon Airport for walk-in and drive-thru appointments today.

The facility, which is run by Irish company RocDoc, uses a finger prick to test if an individual has developed immunity to Covid-19.

President of the Shannon Chamber of Commerce Stephen Keogh is tested by Majella Mason and Mark O’Sullivan at the launch of RocDoc’s antibody testing service at its facility in Shannon Airport. Picture: Diarmuid Greene

RocDoc CEO David Rocks says the test is extremely accurate "This is a little bit of a different antibody test. This will actually give us a quantitative number," Mr Rocks said.

"Rather than just that the antibodies are there or not there, this will actually give us a number or level of antibodies in your bloodstream.

"That in itself is quite a new thing to the market."