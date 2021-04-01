All workers have 'right to disconnect' from today

All workers will have the 'right to disconnect' from today as the Tánaiste signs a new code of conduct to give people a better work-life balance.

Leo Varadkar is also inviting the public to give their view on putting the right to request remote working into law.

From today, all employees officially have the right to disconnect from work as part of the Government's commitment to create more flexible family-friendly working arrangements, including working from home and working more flexible hours.

The right to switch off from work

This measure gives people the right to switch off from work outside of normal working hours, including the right to not respond immediately to emails, telephone calls, or other messages. The code also states that workers should not be penalised for refusing to attend to work matters outside of normal working hours.

While acknowledging the significant negative impact Covid-19 has had on business and employment, Mr Varadkar also said the pandemic has offered some workers the opportunity to make permanent changes for the better, whether that’s working more from home, having more time with the family, or more flexible working hours.

“I am announcing two things today. Firstly, I have signed a new code of practice giving all employees the right to disconnect. This is effective immediately.

It will help employees, no matter what their job is, to strike a better work-life balance and switch off from work outside of their normal working hours.

"Secondly, I am opening a public consultation on the right to request remote working, inviting views from all on how this right can be enshrined in law," Mr Varadkar said.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) assisted in drafting the code of practice which applies to all types of employment, including remote working.

Liam Kelly, the head of the Workplace Relations Commission, emphasised that employees and employers alike need to take responsibility for workplace issues such as disconnecting.

The director general of the WRC, Liam Kelly, said: “Disconnecting from work and work-related devices necessitates a joint approach by employers and employees. While placing the onus of management of working time on the employer is appropriate, individual responsibility on the part of employees is also required.”

Code gives employees more options

Mr Varadkar said the code of practice needs employers and employees to work together to determine the appropriate working arrangements and policies.

He said that because the code is flexible, employees will have more options to work outside of traditional hours, which many people have availed of during the pandemic. This also reflects the fact that many Irish employees are part of a global network, requiring contact with colleagues around the world and in different time-zones.

However, if problems or issues arise, employees have the right to raise the matter with the WRC.