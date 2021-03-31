Body of man, 30s, discovered in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating "all circumstances" after a man's body was found in an area near the Carlow/Laois border.
The body, believed to be that of a man in his 30s, was found by gardaí in the Graiguecullen area of Carlow town on Tuesday morning.
Gardaí say the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
The man's body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.
The results of the examination will determine the course of the investigation.