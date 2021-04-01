Shoppers hit with over €12m in debit and credit card fraud in first half of 2020

Debit and credit card fraud losses amounted to €12.2m in the first half of 2020, according to Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI). In the same time period, there were more than 143,000 fraudulent payment card transactions recorded in the country.

It comes as changes in shopping behaviour, brought about by Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns, saw in-store card fraud transactions drop by 52% but online card fraud rise by 21%.

According to BPFI, consumers are being urged to be extra cautious in light of this week’s announcement that many of the current restrictions are set to continue in the weeks ahead.

Speaking about the latest data, BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes noted that these figures were recorded in the first six months of last year.

This was a period which saw the beginning of Covid-19 lockdown, which dramatically transformed shopping behaviour.

‘Card not present’

Due to these restrictions and lifestyle changes, there was a 21% rise in ‘card not present’ fraud transactions.

This fraud usually takes place online when the fraudster uses the details of a debit or credit card they have stolen but the physical card itself does not need to be present during the transaction.

In contrast, there was a fast drop in in-store card fraud as consumers moved away from physical shops and moved online. Point-of-sale fraud transactions were down 52% when compared to a year earlier.

“Looking at how fraudsters are obtaining customers card information we can see that 72% of all fraudulent transactions involved the theft of card details.

Fake websites

"Fraudsters do this mainly by using fake text messages, email scams or fake websites to get a hold of a consumer’s card details and go on to use those details to make fraudulent payments, mostly online,” Mr Hayes said.

Despite the fact that the theft of card details led to a large majority of fraudulent transactions, lost or stolen cards still accounted for about 21% of card fraud.

"This underlines the ongoing need for consumers to be vigilant when using their card in-store and our key advice in that regard is to always treat your card as you would your cash and keep it safe at all times,” he added.

Recent data from the CSO shows online retail sales were up 13% this month, the highest proportion of retail sales transacted online since May 2020.

“And over the last 12 months we have seen how criminals have very quickly tailored their scams, taking advantage of this rise in online shopping, as well as remote working and people being more contactable via email,” Mr Hayes added.

This has led to an increase in impersonation scams. With lockdown restrictions set to continue in the coming weeks, BPFI and its fraud awareness initiative FraudSmart are urging consumers be extra cautious when shopping online.