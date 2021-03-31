No deaths and 123 Covid-19 cases as over-45s included in NI vaccine rollout

No further deaths of people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland were reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

Another 123 confirmed cases of the virus were recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Wednesday morning, there were 118 Covid-positive confirmed inpatients in hospital, of whom 17 were in ICUs.

Northern Ireland’s health minister, Robin Swann, has said he is looking forward to receiving his coronavirus vaccine as the rollout is expanded to all those aged 45 and over.

Mr Swann, age 49, said he will get his jab “very shortly”.

The vaccination programme was widened on Wednesday to include the 45-49 age group.

By Tuesday 872,751 vaccines had been administered in the region, 740,729 of which were first doses and 132,022 were second doses.

People queue to receive the vaccine at the newly opened Covid-19 vaccination centre in the SSE Arena, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

All those who are eligible can book to receive their jab at a vaccination centre or participating community pharmacy, as well as the option of waiting for their GP to contact them to arrange their jab.

Mr Swann said he would encourage everyone who is eligible to make arrangements as soon as possible.

“I have something of an interest to declare with today’s announcement as I fall into the 45-49 age group,” he said.

“I am looking forward to getting my jab very shortly.”

The minister added: “Vaccination is absolutely vital as we move forward out of this pandemic. Great work has been done at pace to progress the programme but we need to maintain that momentum.

“Whether you are in this latest age group, or one of the other eligible groups, please don’t delay in getting the vaccine. As we keep saying, the best time to book is now.”

First Minister Arlene Foster received her vaccine in Co Fermanagh last weekend.

First Minister Arlene Foster receives her first Covid vaccination shot at Castle Park Leisure Centre in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Earlier this week saw the opening of a mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast as well as almost 350 community pharmacies joining the programme.

Booking where possible should be done online here.

If online booking is not possible, then the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.