Taoiseach unveils first easing of restrictions in four months

Ireland is on the "final stretch of this terrible journey", said the Taoiseach, as he announced the first easing of restrictions in four months.

People will be allowed to travel within their county from April 12, while a new 'vaccine bonus' — permitting two fully vaccinated households or people to meet socially indoors — comes into force immediately.

However, it could be July before people are allowed to travel across the country, and hotels, restaurants, and pubs have not yet been given a reopening date.

An overhaul of the vaccination rollout to prioritise people on the basis of age was greeted with anger and frustration from those representing workers who had originally been prioritised.

The Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) said it was "shocked and dismayed" by the changes to the vaccine programme, claiming the decision is "totally at odds" with the objective to keep schools open, while the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) said it is seeking an emergency meeting with the Department of Education over the change.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said the decision, made "without consultation or transparency", amounts to a "drastic change in policy" and that its members will continue to be exposed to a high-risk working environment.

However, Micheál Martin strongly defended the move to vaccinate the oldest people first, saying it was based on clinical advice and would "simplify and accelerate" the vaccination programme.

"We know that the older you are, the more vulnerable you are to illness and mortality," said Mr Martin.

So it's fairer in that respect. It doesn't distinguish between one profession versus another."

Sources said concerns were raised by ministers at Cabinet but none of them directly opposed the changes.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the move to an age-based approach will make the rollout more efficient at higher volumes of vaccinations.

“We have the benefit of learning from our own experience over the past three months and what has been shown to be most effective internationally.

"It means for the first time that we can give better information to the very reasonable question, ‘when will I be vaccinated?’" said Mr Donnelly.

Among the more surprising aspects of the easing of restrictions is the return of senior intercounty GAA teams to training from April 19, before the likes of golf and tennis.

Level 5 breaches

The announcement comes as gardaí confirmed they are investigating breaches of level 5 Covid-19 restrictions by a GAA club in West Cork for organising training sessions.

The Irish Examiner understands that the incident occurred earlier this month and Cork GAA last night warned there will be repercussions for a club if it is proven to have contravened Covid-19 regulations.

“Public health guidance on training is very clear. Any club found to have been in breach of that guidance will face consequences as a result,” it said.

Asked why the GAA had been prioritised over the return of sports training for children, which will not be allowed until April 26, the Taoiseach said everything had to be "weighed up" in reaching decisions.

He said recent performances by the Irish rugby team had given the public "a lift" which he said is also important.

Healthcare workers and those in groups who have already been vaccinated will immediately benefit from the so-called 'vaccine bonus', but Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the “rule of twos” would apply to these indoor social visits.

It’s two fully vaccinated people or two fully vaccinated households, who’ve had two vaccines, and it’s two weeks after they’ve had the second vaccine.”

Mr Varadkar also said an enhanced contact tracing system, which will look back on a person's contacts for the previous seven days if they test positive, is to be rolled out.

In a televised speech to the nation, Mr Martin said that "a lot has been asked of everyone" over the past year and it "has been and continues to be exceptionally difficult", but he said the public should keep an eye on the purpose of restrictions which have saved lives.

“We are on the final stretch of this terrible journey. This summer, our businesses and our public services will safely reopen. We will finally be meeting and enjoying the company of friends and family once again," he said.

Mr Martin said the B117 variant had changed the landscape with regard to the virus but added that vaccines were "transformative" and "the way out".

He said the Government is still looking at a target of having 80% of people vaccinated by the end of June.

While there was a broad welcome for the easing of restrictions and the partial clarity afforded in some areas, the plan was criticised from within the Government, with Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry claiming "live horse and get grass is not a strategy".

"We cannot continue as we are," said Mr MacSharry. "A fourth wave is mathematical certainty and the mood of the nation is absolutely at breaking point. We must try a real strategy and cannot continue with total risk aversion."