Nphet reports 14 more deaths and 368 new Covid-19 cases

There have been 14 further Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Another 368 cases of the virus were also confirmed by Nphet in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 235,444 and the total death toll to 4,681.

Of the deaths notified this evening, 12 of these occurred in March, one in February and one in January The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 - 97 years.

As of Tuesday morning, 310 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 67 were in ICU.

There were 29 additional hospital admissions in the previous 24 hours.

As of March 27, a total of 802,502 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 577,641 people have received their first dose, while 224,861 people have received two doses.

The five-day moving average of cases now stands at 543, while the 14-day incidence of the virus per 100,000 population is now at 164.1.

Offaly has the highest county incidence rate, followed by Donegal.

Of the new cases, 127 are in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly, and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Of the cases notified today, 181 are men and 182 are women. 67% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 34-years-old.

Public health officials have warned against any premature easing of restrictions, saying the rate of transmission of Covid-19 remains 'too high'. Picture: Andy Gibson

The Cabinet met this afternoon to decide on easing the Covid-19 restrictions from next week.

The Cabinet meeting, moved to Tuesday afternoon from its usual morning slot, will be followed by a state-of-the-nation address by Taoiseach Micheál Martin at 6pm and a press conference immediately after.

It is understood Monday night's Cabinet subcommittee meeting signed off on a number of measures including:

The easing of the 5km exercise restriction to a county-wide restriction from April 12 - people will be able to travel within their county or 20km from home, whichever is the greater

An allowance for two households to meet in a garden from the same date

The phased return of construction, beginning with home building on April 12

A return to intercounty GAA training on April 19

The resumption of golf, tennis and children's training on April 26