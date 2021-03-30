Cabinet meet on Covid: Key elements of plans for slow reopening 

The Cabinet is meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide on easing the Covid-19 restrictions from next week.

It is understood Monday night's Cabinet subcommittee meeting signed off on a number of measures including:

The easing of the 5km exercise restriction to a county-wide restriction from April 12

An allowance for two households to meet in a garden from the same date

The phased return of construction, beginning with home building on April 12

A return to intercounty GAA training on April 19

The resumption of golf, tennis and children's training on April 26

However, all of the weekly moves will be subject to ongoing reviews after Nphet's presentation to the subcommittee was described as "fairly grim".

More outdoor activities

According to sources, ministers will consider a plan to allow more outdoor activities for people from the second half of April onwards, with sources saying the Government was aware it "has to do something" and work to stop people meeting indoors, seen as a much riskier activity.

The Cabinet meeting, moved to Tuesday afternoon from its usual morning slot, will be followed by a state of the nation address by Taoiseach Micheál Martin at 6pm and a press conference immediately after.

On Monday night, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the Government would follow a step-by-step approach in the weeks ahead.

Public health officials have warned against any premature easing of restrictions, saying the rate of transmission of Covid-19 remains “too high”.

Little wiggle room

Sources say there is little wiggle room for the Government to ease restrictions, given the Nphet briefing.

Sources said Nphet, which had earlier on Monday had its own lengthy meeting, laid out a precarious national picture and urged that whatever decisions are made be "cautious".

The Government's response will be to phase the reopenings, with a larger push to open non-essential retail in May and hospitality from June onwards.

These pushes will coincide, it is hoped, with the acceleration of the vaccine rollout.

Vaccine rollout

The State’s vaccine rollout has started picking up speed despite glitches in supply and is finally heading towards the 1m doses mark.

Up to Friday 786,569 doses were given, with HSE chief executive Paul Reid confident weekend clinics will have brought this close to 800,000 by Sunday night.