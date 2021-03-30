People mostly trust medics but remain wary of influencers, advertisers, and politicians

Local pharmacists are the most trustworthy workers in Ireland while social media influencers are the least, according to a new survey.

The 2021 Ipsos MRBI Veracity Index tracking public trust in key professions was published today.

It found that healthcare professionals occupy the top three positions with the most trust.

Some 96% of people say that they generally trust local pharmacists. Nurses were second with 95%, followed by doctors with 94%.

Teachers (88%) and scientists (87%) rounded out the top five.

Trust in the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was at 87%, down four points on the previous year.

At the other end of the scale, just 6% of people said that they thought social media influencers were trustworthy.

Advertising executives were second from bottom on the list with 17%.

— Ipsos MRBI (@IpsosMRBI) March 30, 2021

Just 24% of people had trust in politicians, a figure that dropped eight points on the previous year.

People had slightly more trust in Cabinet Ministers (31%), however, that number fell sharply from the 2020 figure of 47%.

EU leaders (49%) and local councillors (44%) were deemed to be the most trustworthy of politicians.

“As Ireland grapples with the challenges of the Covid pandemic, we continue to trust our doctors, nurses and pharmacists the most when it comes to telling us the truth, as they once again top our Veracity Index,” said Tarik Laher, Director at Ipsos MRBI.

“Seven in eight of us also trust Nphet in this regard, though political figures in particular may be disappointed to see their lower trust levels among the public falling.

“While many trust scores have remained consistent since 2020, it is encouraging that the biggest increase comes in our trust for the ordinary person in the street, our fellow citizens, showing a rise of 4 points to 58%.”

Trust in the media was up four points with 45% of people trusting journalists.

The public’s trust in TV newsreaders was significantly higher at 72%, while weather forecasters are trusted by 82% of people.

Trust in gardaí (83%), the clergy (56%) and business leaders (43%) remained consistent from last year.