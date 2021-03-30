Car with no tax for more than 500 days seized by gardaí

A car found to have no tax for more than 500 days has been seized by gardaí.
Members of the Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped the car at a checkpoint as part of Operation Fanacht.
When they stopped the car, it was found that the car had no insurance.
It was also found that the tax on the car had expired 544 days ago.
Gardaí stated: "Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint as part of Operation Fanacht when they stopped this car. It was found that the car had no insurance [and] no tax for over 500 days.
“The car was seized. Proceedings to follow.”
Operation Fanacht is the nationwide policing operation focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures.