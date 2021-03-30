Vintners call for pathway to facilitate reopening of hospitality sector

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) is calling on the Government to deliver a pathway that will facilitate the reopening of the hospitality sector.

The group says that the Government “has a responsibility” to provide people working in the sector with an indication of how much longer it will be closed.

Later today, it is expected that the Government will announce plans for the easing of some restrictions from next month.

A proposal to extend the 5km limit is expected to be approved by Cabinet, who will meet at 1pm.

The LVA said that more than one-third of the pubs of Dublin have not been allowed to open their doors since March 15 last year, which amounts to 379 days of closure.

Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA, said that they are concerned that the Government announcement will not include any pathway forward for hospitality or other sectors deemed ‘non-essential’.

“After such an extended closure the Government has a duty of care to provide a pathway forward for the hundreds of thousands of people employed by these sectors. They can’t be left in perpetual lockdown,” he said.

“As we move into the second quarter of the year, surely it is time that the Government started sharing their broad plans with the rest of the country.

We need hope. Hope is the glue that binds the current social contract and it needs to be tended to.

Mr O’Keeffe said that specific reopening dates were not expected but that it was reasonable to expect an indication.

He suggested identifying something “like the level of vaccines that will need to be administered or what levels of community transmission" will support the reopening of the sector.

“That is the least the people who are dependent on these sectors deserve.

“At the moment we are completely in the dark about when or how we might be in a position to reopen.

“It is time that Government provided some light.”